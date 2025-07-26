26Health-Fest provides free backpacks and more in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 26Health-Fest partners are preparing for the new school year with a free backpack giveaway event for Orlando students and parents on Saturday, July 26.

WFTV Channel 9 reporter Geovany Dias is serving as the MC. The backpack giveaway, part of the 26Health-Fest, is happening on Magnolia Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The backpack giveaway is organized by 26Health, a caring and inclusive wellness community that provides affordable healthcare, mental health support and other helpful services. WFTV is proudly partnering with 26Health to support their inspiring mission to make healthcare accessible for everyone and foster a sense of shared humanity.

The event offers a range of activities for attendees, such as bounce houses, face painting and additional health screenings. Participants can also get school physicals and enjoy food from various food trucks present at the event.

26Health provides services such as a drug discount program, adoption assistance and aesthetic treatments. Community partners organize the backpack giveaway event to assist families in preparing for the upcoming school year, while also providing a day of fun and community engagement.

