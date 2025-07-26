Local

Sheriffs seek help finding missing and endangered Orlando woman

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Immacula Francillon, 76 MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: On July 24, 2025, Immacula Francillon was last seen on surveillance video at 4 p.m. at the Goodwill store near Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 76-year-old woman from Orlando is considered endangered and missing in the area. Sheriffs report they need help to locate her.

Immacula Francillon, an adult experiencing declining mental health, was reported missing after she was last seen at a Goodwill store near Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road on July 24.

Sheriffs say Francillon was captured on surveillance footage at 4 p.m., wearing a dark green dress and a grey wig. Authorities are worried about her well-being because of her memory loss and are actively searching for information about her whereabouts.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is managing the case and encourages anyone with information to reach out to them at 407-836-4357. The community is encouraged to help find Immacula Francillon to keep her safe, considering her vulnerable situation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read