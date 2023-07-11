FWC releases new decals with proceeds benefiting sea turtles, manatee conservation

ORLANDO, Fla. — If your goal is to help Florida’s sea turtles and manatees, there’s an easy way to stick to it.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is selling collectible stickers with the proceeds benefiting sea turtle and manatee conservation efforts.

Every July, the commission unveils new manatee and sea turtle decals, which are available with a $5 donation at any Florida tax collector’s office.

Officials said the stickers are waterproof and can stick to your water bottle, laptop, boat or car bumper.

“Proudly displaying your manatee or sea turtle decal is a great way to raise awareness about challenges facing these iconic Florida species,” said Ron Mezich, who leads the FWC’s Imperiled Species Management Section. “And even more importantly, all proceeds from the decals go directly to helping these species and conserving their habitats.”

The “Healthy Manatees Need Healthy Habitat” decal shows a manatee mom and calf resting in a submerged aquatic vegetation bed.

FWC decals The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is selling collectible stickers with the proceeds benefiting sea turtle and manatee conservation efforts. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

The “Healthy Turtles Need Healthy Habitats” decal features a green sea turtle in a green seagrass bed.

You can also support these species by purchasing a “Save the Manatee” or “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” license plate at your local Tax Collector’s office. For additional information about how to get involved, you can also visit the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida’s website at widlifeflorida.org.

