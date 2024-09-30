FWC rescues manatee stranded at McDill AFB after Helene

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission team rescued a manatee that was stranded after high water levels receded following Hurricane Helene.

On Saturday, FWC marine mammal rescue staff received a report from MacDill Airforce Base staff that a beached manatee had been discovered at the end of the main runway.

The male manatee appeared to be in decent condition, according to the rescue team.

The manatee was given a short work-up, tagged, and released at the base boat ramp.

A new release stated that the manatee got onto the base during the high water levels during Hurricane Helene but could not return to the Bay before the water receded.

FWC has also received reports of manatee strandings from high water in Largo, Spring Hill, Bayport, and Crystal River.

Staff is responding to the reports of these strandings; however, some areas remain impassable after Hurricane Helene.

If you encounter a stranded, injured, or dead manatee, please do not attempt to handle it call our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Manatees stranded by storms may need immediate medical attention from wildlife experts, according to FWC.

