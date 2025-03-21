TAMPA, Fla. — New technology is trying to protect The Florida Aquarium’s coral from predators.

The Florida Wildlife Commission is trotting out a new coral defending system, which is a 3D-printed tool to protect coral.

Photos: FWC tests 3D-printed system designed to help protect coral from predators

The defender was placed on half of the new 660 corals at an aquarium and FWC will monitor the corals and look into how predators attack them over the next 18 months.

