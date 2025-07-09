Melbourne mayor blocks $10m fire station plan at Jimmy Moore Park, proposes cost-saving relocation

, Fla. — During last night’s Council meeting, Mayor Paul Alfrey successfully led the effort to reject the proposal for a new fire station at Jimmy Moore Park.

The proposed fire station would have cost more than $10 million and reduced a significant part of the park’s green space.

The Council endorsed Alfrey’s suggestion to move the station to vacant land off Sarno, which could potentially save Melbourne over $10 million.

The City staff suggested moving the fire station from its existing corner site to the park. While this offered some benefits, it also sparked worries about reducing green space.

The proposed design featured an 8-foot wall dividing the residential area and a three-story training area, raising additional concerns.

The Mayor is currently engaged in discussions with Brevard County about the 53 acres of vacant land off Sarno, which is under consideration for the new Melbourne fairgrounds and a fire training facility.

Alfrey highlighted that relocating the fire station here could lead to substantial savings, which could then be reinvested into Jimmy Moore Park and other parks in Melbourne.

