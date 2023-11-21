FWC to vote on increased access for small group during alligator hunting season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wildlife officials are considering a plan that would open up the alligator hunting season to a small group of people.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is considering a proposal that would let five people hunt throughout the season in any management area.

That includes public wetlands where access is allowed, or on private land.

FWC is expected to vote on the proposal early next month.

