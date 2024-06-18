‘Gamechanger’: Rep. Maxwell Frost announces new Orlando passport office

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando will soon be a new location for all your passport needs.

Travelers will be able to apply for or renew their passports right here in the City Beautiful.

U.S. Representative Maxwell Alejandro Frost announced Tuesday that the State Department has chosen Orlando as one of six new locations to create an in-person passport office.

Cincinnati, San Antonio, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and Charlotte were the other cities selected for new U.S. passport agencies.

Read: Passports can now be renewed online under new pilot program from US State Department

Currently, the Miami Passport Agency is the only office in Florida, and works solely by appointment Monday through Friday.

Congressman Frost said on X that many voters reached out to him about having a closer location for accessibility.

“The creation of a new Orlando Passport Agency is huge news for Central and North Floridians who are unable to make the drive all the way to Miami to get the help they need,” Frost said in a news release. “This is a gamechanger for the Orlando region, which is home to one of the busiest airports in the world. I’m thrilled to have been a part of efforts to make this office a reality and am thankful for the advocacy of the Florida delegation and former Congresswomen Demings and Murphy for beating this drum before my time in office.”

Read: Passport application is easier; walk-ins accepted

The future location of the office has yet to be determined.

BIG WIN for Central Florida and the entire state! When I first got to Congress, I was surprised to find that Florida only had one Passport Agency. After working hard on this since I’ve gotten to Congress, Orlando is getting a Passport Agency!!! https://t.co/e792AKmCKG — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 18, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group