Gas leak causes evacuations in west Melbourne, fire officials say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Three homes were evacuated Thursday due to a gas leak in west Melbourne, officials with Brevard County Fire Rescue said.
Hazmat crews are at the scene on Hollywood Boulevard, officials said.
"This morning they started out doing the scraping of the road, they moved all their heavy equipment down, and apparently, when they were moving the equipment, they ruptured a gas line," said an official.
No injuries have been reported.
Channel 9 reporter Jeff Deal is at the scene gathering information on this developing story. Watch the live report on Eyewitness News at Noon.
