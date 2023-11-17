Gas prices remain stable as drives begin holiday travel season in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is some good news for drivers in Florida who plan to hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The price of the pump in Florida is much lower than it was last year.

Right now, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Florida is $3.10.

This time last year, the state average was $3.41.

Many are putting their final plans together before embarking on Thanksgiving travel.

AAA says millions of people will be hitting the roads this year for the holiday.

It could also be one of the highest Thanksgiving numbers it has ever seen.

