Gas prices stay steady as commuters avoid the heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA reports that Florida gas prices ended at $3.10 per gallon on Sunday, showing a small increase of 2 cents from the previous week.

Prices fluctuate, with an 8-cent drop and 13-cent surge, but stay stable historically. They are 10 cents higher than a month ago and 31 cents lower than last year.

“While gas prices may shift from week to week, overall they tend to follow a relatively steady pattern,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. Since September, Florida’s gas prices have stayed between $2.92 and $3.23, reflecting oil market stability over five weeks. The most expensive metro areas are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $3.25, Naples at $3.18, and Ocala at $3.16.

Conversely, the least expensive markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.84), Panama City ($2.89) and Pensacola ($2.89). Due to current oil price trends, Florida drivers can expect gas prices to stay within their current range, offering some predictability in fuel costs.

