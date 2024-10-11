Gas pump screens being used to help solve decades-old missing persons case

Investigators are using gas pump screens in a new attempt to solve a decades-old missing persons case.

Brandon Wade and his mother, Paula Ann Wade, have been missing for 22 years. They vanished from Valdosta, Georgia on Oct. 14, 2002.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) said Paula’s colleagues went to her apartment after she never showed up for work. They found no sign of her or her son Brandon inside. Her car was parked outside.

The NCMEC is now working with national digital video network GSTV to try to put an end to the mystery.

A forensic artist created images of what Brandon and Paula may now look like. Those photos are being put on pumps at more than 2,800 gas stations until the end of October.

Read: 20 years after mother and son vanished in Valdosta, their family is still searching

Despite the passed time, the family has not stopped looking and hopes the new approach will help them find answers.

“It is a nightmare that never ends. Someone out there knows something. Maybe 22 years ago, they overlooked a small detail that could be the missing piece to the puzzle. That is all we need, someone to come forward no matter how small the tip is. You can remain anonymous with NCMEC or the FBI. My parents spent years not knowing where their daughter and grandson are, facing an ambiguous loss every day. It has been painful to celebrate significant milestones without Brandon, including his recent 25th birthday in July. There is a hole, a big piece missing, and I need someone to come forward with the missing piece,” said Brandon’s aunt and Paula’s sister, Mary Ramsbottom.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Valdosta Police Department (Georgia) at 1-229-242-2606.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group