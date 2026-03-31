Gasoline hurdles over $4 a gallon in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida have officially jumped the $4-a-gallon threshold.

Here in Central Florida, they did it with a lot of momentum.

WFTV found many area service stations charging $4.29 a gallon, including this Wawa store on East Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Gas hurdles over $4 a gallon in Central Florida A Wawa gas station in Orlando sells a gallon of regular gas for $4.29 on March 30. (WFTV staff)

Tuesday’s average gas price for the state of Florida landed at $4.12 per gallon, according to AAA.

That was a 17-cent spike in just one day.

All counties in the Channel 9 viewing area were above the state average as of Tuesday morning.

Gas hurdles over $4 a gallon in Central Florida A Wawa gas station in Orlando sells a gallon of regular gas for $4.29 on March 30. (WFTV staff)

Osceola County had the highest prices, at $4.22 a gallon.

Sumter County showed the lowest average, at $4.13.

AAA said higher oil prices are driving the higher prices at gas pumps.

Gas hurdles over $4 a gallon in Central Florida A Wawa gas station in Orlando sells a gallon of regular gas for $4.29 on March 30. (WFTV staff)

According to AAA, the price of oil has skyrocketed nearly 45% since the conflict with Iran began about a month ago.

To check gas prices near you, click HERE.

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