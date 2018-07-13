Gator bites man at Orange County park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man in his 30s was bitten by an alligator Thursday evening at a park in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters were called shortly before 7:15 p.m. to Barnett Park after the man was bitten by a gator while retrieving an object from the water, agency spokeswoman Ashley Gipson said.
The man, whose identity hasn't been publicly disclosed, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, Gipson said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.
No other details were given.
#BREAKING FWC responds to Barnett Park in Orange County after report of gator bite! Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/VHCg8TWsCt— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) July 13, 2018
