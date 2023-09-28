Gatorland’s rescued jawless alligator gets a Dolly Parton-inspired name

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From the brink of death — to a social media sensation.

You may recall the recent news about a little alligator who was discovered without a nose or upper jaw.

The young gator, who wildlife officials suspect was injured in a fight or from a boat propeller, was captured near a lake in Sanford in mid-September.

READ: Gator with missing nose and upper jaw finds new home in Florida reptile park

The rescued reptile soon found a new home at Gatorland in Orlando to live out her life in alligator paradise.

Now, there’s more great news to share about this small survivor.

She has a brand new name!

And it pays homage to country legend Dolly Parton.

READ: A dozen dachshunds rescued by Brevard County shelter after owner’s death

Meet “Jaw-lene,” inspired by Parton’s iconic tune “Jolene,” Gatorland said.

And park officials said Jaw-lene is making great progress at her new home.

She’s starting to eat on her own — she consumed cuisine consisting of two mice on Wednesday — and beginning to gain weight.

Watch Gatorland share an update on “Jaw-lene,’ the jawless gator, below:

Watch: Gatorland announces name of rescue gator missing top jaw Meet Jawlene: Gatorland just announced the name of its rescue gator missing its top jaw.

Gatorland said it has received a lot of interest from the public about her well-being, and many people have asked about the possibility of a prosthetic jaw for the gator.

Officials said that’s something they might consider down the road.

READ: Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween Event is back

But for now, they are just letting her get healthier and get used to her new surroundings.

So stay “tuned” for more updates on Jaw-lene. WFTV.com will be sure to share them with you.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group