Gaylord Palms debuts holiday ice attraction featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Starting Friday, the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee will host an early holiday attraction featuring ice sculptures, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Channel 9 got a behind-the-scenes look at the ice attraction on Thursday, showcasing a 20,000 square foot display crafted by master ice carvers who have been working for over a month.

Visitors to the ice attraction will be provided with winter parkas to keep warm while they explore the intricate ice sculptures.

