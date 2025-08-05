Get ready for thrills, SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream 2025 unveils new attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is set to thrill visitors with its Howl-O-Scream 2025 event, featuring three new haunted houses, four new scare zones, and a brand-new live show.

The event runs from September 5 to November 1, 2025, offering a spine-chilling experience for those seeking Halloween thrills.

This year’s Howl-O-Scream promises to be more terrifying than ever, with new attractions including haunted houses like ‘The Widow’s Nest’ and ‘The Collector’s Curse,’ as well as scare zones such as ‘Ashes of the Forgotten’ and ‘Woodrot Hallow.’ Guests can also enjoy themed bar experiences and nighttime rides on popular coasters like Mako and Ice Breaker.

Among the new haunted houses, ‘The Widow’s Nest’ immerses visitors in a rotting Victorian orphanage haunted by a seamstress turned monstrous. ‘The Collector’s Curse’ lures guests into opulent chambers filled with cursed artifacts, while ‘The Rave Yard’ offers an eternal dance party among the dead.

The scare zones add to the terror with ‘Ashes of the Forgotten,’ a scrapyard haunted by restless spirits, and ‘Woodrot Hallow,’ a swamp guarded by a vengeful creature. ‘Echoes of the Glass’ and ‘Trailer Park Tragedy’ further challenge guests with their eerie atmospheres.

