Girl, 12, survives being shot in head after gun she found discharges

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting.
Deputies said the child was shot in the head Thursday night at a home in the Pine Lakes area.
The 12-year-old’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Deputies said she was shot when a handgun discharged as the child was handing it to an adult.
Deputies said the 12-year-old and a 7-year-old found a gun in a bag, gave it to a woman and while they handed it to her, the gun went off.
The woman said she gave the weapon to a man named Randall Cannon, who lives in the house where the accident happened, and he took it with him to an unknown location, deputies said.
Deputies are investigating how the children had access to the gun.
