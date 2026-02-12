Florida AG to hold news conference with law enforcement leaders in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will hold a news conference in Orlando on Thursday.

Uthmeier plans to speak with law enforcement leaders around 10 a.m. from the Florida Highway Patrol Troop D headquarters.

Florida Highway Patrol Col. Gary Howze, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, and Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Jean Almonacy will join Uthmeier.

Officials have not said what will be discussed at the gathering.

