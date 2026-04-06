Girl shares recovery journey after shark attack on Florida beach

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — A girl is speaking out nearly a year after she was attacked by a shark in Florida.

Leah Lendel said she still visits the beach in Boca Grande, where a shark bit her hand.

The shark nearly tore her hand off while she was snorkeling near the shore.

Nearby construction workers rushed in to help save her before first responders arrived.

She said she is still trying to regain her strength.

“I can’t really play piano now and i can’t pick up more than 8 pounds, but me and my therapist are working for me to get my wrist strength back,” Leah said.

Despite everything, Leah still wants to fulfill her dream of getting a snorkeling license.

She recommends that anyone going to the beach not swim in murky waters.

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