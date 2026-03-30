Global oil spikes drive up Florida fuel prices across all grades

ORLANDO, Fla. — The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Florida hit $3.954 per gallon on March 30, marking a jump of over $1.00 per gallon compared to the previous month.

The increase results from global oil price surges related to the conflict in Iran. According to the AAA Fuel Prices report, the rising costs are impacting all fuel grades and major cities across the state.

Other fuel grades also experienced price increases. Mid-grade gasoline averaged $4.392 per gallon, while premium fuel reached $4.723.

Diesel was priced at $5.61 per gallon.

Gas prices differed among major cities in Florida. Gainesville had the highest average at $4.00 per gallon, while Daytona Beach was next with an average of $3.96 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Jacksonville’s gas prices averaged $3.95 per gallon, while nearby cities like Orlando experienced slightly lower costs, averaging $3.94 per gallon.

Miami had the lowest average price among the major cities reported, with regular unleaded gasoline costing $3.93 per gallon.

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