0 ‘God is going to do it': Pastor prays for help to resurrect 94-year-old Parramore church

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando pastor is praying for divine intervention this week.

Her nearly century-old church in Parramore, home to the Black Bottom House of Prayer, is falling apart. She’s hoping a city board vote will help breathe new life back into the congregation.

Pastor Dana Jackson’s sanctuary holds about 45 people, but she hopes one day she'll be able to preach to hundreds in the same building.

Before then, she said, the sanctuary needs roughly $250,000 worth of restoration work.

"There's a lot of work that needs to be done," Jackson said.

The church was built in 1925 and purchased by Jackson in 2015 with aspirations of restoring it back to its glory days.

The church's website says the name “Black Bottom” came from the land the church sits on. When it rained, the water would create ponds that never drained, requiring residents to build canoes to get around.

Jackson said she is working with Orange Preservation Trust, which advocates and helps protect historic sites in Orange County, to get her church a Historic Landmark designation.

"It opens the door to more grants,” Jackson said.

All she needs now is for Orlando's Historic Preservation Board to approve the move.

“It's going to happen. God is going to do it,” Jackson said.

The Historic Preservation Board will hold its public hearing at Orlando City Hall Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Pastor Jackson is also asking for the community’s help. You can make donations to the cause by using the CashApp at $Blackbottomprayer. You can also give her a call or text directly at 407-285-0415.

