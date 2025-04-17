‘Going to comply’: Orlando mayor sets record straight on immigration order

ORLANDO, Fla. — A controversial issue between the mayor of Orlando and Florida’s attorney general seems to have cooled down.

Mayor Buddy Dyer recently clarified his position after receiving a letter from Attorney General James Uthmeier regarding potential legal consequences if the city fails to comply with the state’s immigration policy.

“We are going to comply with all federal and state laws related to immigration,” Dyer said. “Orlando has always complied with all federal and state laws and will continue to do so.”

The controversy began after the Orlando police chief signed an agreement with ICE in March, permitting officers to inquire about residents’ immigration status during police encounters.

As a result, the community and advocates filled Orlando City Hall to demand answers.

