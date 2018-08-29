ORLANDO, Fla. - "Put your hands up" if you're going to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z tonight.
Before you "get in formation" and go to Camping World Stadium to see the Carters on their OTR II tour, there are a few things you should know.
From traffic to weather to parking, here's a quick guide to share with your friends:
99 problems and rain is DEFINITELY one: Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry says be ready for rain -- at a rain or shine event. Watch his forecast below:
'Bey' ready for extra traffic downtown:
All the 👩🏼🎤 Single Ladies looking to 🙋♀️ put your hands up! Traffic will be heavy going to @CWStadium for the @Beyonce & JayZ.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 29, 2018
NOT GOING? Traffic 🚗 will be heavy starting at 4pm along with 🚧road closures🚧 .
MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/hvuAnYd6ys @OrlandoPolice @WFTV pic.twitter.com/zDG4o4zdAm
Got hot sauce in your bag? Don't do it.
Beyoncé may have hot sauce in her bag, but you should leave your bag (and hot sauce) at home. Doing so will make Camping World Stadium security lines quicker and ensure your night is Flawless. #OTR2 pic.twitter.com/b5SRCtiRXg— CampingWorldStadium (@CWStadium) August 29, 2018
Camping World Stadium says avoid bringing these things:
- Bottles
- Professional cameras
- Cans
- Coolers
- Drones
- Fireworks
- Food & beverage
- Drugs
- iPads or laptops
- Large backpacks
- Laser pointers
- Masks
- Seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers
- Selfie-sticks
- Signs with indecent content or signs that are larger than 11 inches by 17 inches
- Umbrellas
- Video or audio recorders
Parking & timeline:
On-site parking is sold out, Camping World Stadium said. The City of Orlando will offer free shuttle service beginning at 4:30 p.m. Click or tap here to download the shuttle map.
Parking SOLD OUT! Use the shuttle 🚎, it’s free for a reason. @WFTV https://t.co/VPMiasGSa7— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 29, 2018
- 4:00 p.m. - Box office opens
- 4:00 p.m. - Parking lot opens
- 4:00 p.m. - Fan Fest begins on Tinker Field (runs until 7 p.m.)
- 4:30 p.m. - Free Shuttle Begins
- 6:00 p.m. - Gates Open
- 7:30 p.m. - Chloe x Halle
- 8:00 p.m. - DJ Khaled
- 8:30 p.m. - Jay-Z and Beyoncé
- On-site parking lots close one hour after the show ends
You might have 99 problems but a bus ain't one! Take the fare-free LYNX shuttle to @CWStadium. This service begins at 4:30p and will operate from Amway Center to Nashville Ave. and Church St. pic.twitter.com/kFsZWzbDle— LYNX (@lynxbusorlando) August 29, 2018
