    ORLANDO, Fla. - "Put your hands up" if you're going to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z tonight.

    Before you "get in formation" and go to Camping World Stadium to see the Carters on their OTR II tour, there are a few things you should know. 

    From traffic to weather to parking, here's a quick guide to share with your friends:

    99 problems and rain is DEFINITELY one: Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry says be ready for rain -- at a rain or shine event. Watch his forecast below:

     

    'Bey' ready for extra traffic downtown:

     

     

    Got hot sauce in your bag? Don't do it.

     

    Camping World Stadium says avoid bringing these things:

    • Bottles
    • Professional cameras
    • Cans
    • Coolers
    • Drones
    • Fireworks
    • Food & beverage
    • Drugs
    • iPads or laptops
    • Large backpacks
    • Laser pointers
    • Masks
    • Seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers
    • Selfie-sticks
    • Signs with indecent content or signs that are larger than 11 inches by 17 inches
    • Umbrellas
    • Video or audio recorders


    Parking & timeline:

    On-site parking is sold out, Camping World Stadium said. The City of Orlando will offer free shuttle service beginning at 4:30 p.m. Click or tap here to download the shuttle map. 

    • 4:00 p.m. - Box office opens
    • 4:00 p.m. - Parking lot opens
    • 4:00 p.m. - Fan Fest begins on Tinker Field (runs until 7 p.m.)
    • 4:30 p.m. - Free Shuttle Begins
    • 6:00 p.m. - Gates Open
    • 7:30 p.m. - Chloe x Halle
    • 8:00 p.m. - DJ Khaled
    • 8:30 p.m. - Jay-Z and Beyoncé
    • On-site parking lots close one hour after the show ends

     

     

