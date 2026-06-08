The Good Pour to host rooftop FIFA watch parties in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Soccer fans will have a rooftop spot to watch FIFA matches this summer in Winter Park.

The Good Pour is hosting rooftop watch parties throughout June and July at its Winter Park location.

The watch parties will give fans a chance to watch matches while enjoying views from the rooftop bar, drinks and a community atmosphere.

Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase during each match.

The Good Pour said purchases at the business also give back to charity.

The watch parties will be held at The Good Pour, 631 S. Orlando Ave., Suite 101, in Winter Park.

Friday, June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 15: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16: Iraq vs. Norway, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 19: Scotland vs. Morocco, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 22: France vs. Iraq, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24: Scotland vs. Brazil, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18: Third-place playoff, 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 19: Final, 3 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group