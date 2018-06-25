0 Good Samaritans rescue man from car that plunged into Ocoee pond

OCOEE, Fla. - A man is alive thanks to a group of people that jumped into an Ocoee pond Saturday to pull him from a sinking car.

The passersby flipped over the car that weighs more than 3,000 pounds to free the driver, who plunged into a pond at Blackwood Avenue and West Colonial Drive because of a medical issue.

"The car was upside down all the way, so it took like six to seven people to actually push it over," said Sunil Kulkarni, a filmmaker who recorded the rescue with his cellphone. "It was intense. Like, everybody had stopped what they were doing and was tending to the guy to bring him back."

It took the good Samaritans several minutes to right the car and pull the man to shore. He had no pulse and wasn't breathing.

"That was the great thing," Kulkarni said. "Everybody -- from all walks -- came together ... to save this man."

Some of the good Samaritans performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.

Bystanders saw that a car seat was ejected from the car, so they feared that there was a child in the water.

"They (had) seen the car seat fly into the air," Kulkarni said. "Immediately, you thought there was a baby inside."

It was determined that there was no child in the car seat.

Police said the man arrived at the hospital alive, but they have specified his current condition or publicly identified him.

