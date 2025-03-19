WATCH: Good Samaritans save elderly man who fell overboard from his boat near Florida

A quick-thinking good Samaritan helped save a man who fell overboard in Camden County, Georgia.

The rescue was caught on video and made possible thanks to the help of some Florida deputies.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the boater struggled to hang on to some rope after falling into the water.

His fishing partner called for help—first reaching out to a friend, who rushed to the scene.

“When I got there, all I saw was Mr. Seymour hanging on to the boat like this,” said good Samaritan Hunter Howell. “When I tried to grab him and felt how cold he was, I kind of feared the worst.”

Seymour, who’s in his 70s, spent nearly an hour in the chilly water before Howell and deputies got him back onboard.

Officials said he’s expected to be okay.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group