Goodwill holding job fair in Apopka Wednesday

APOPKA, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is partnering with the Orange County Community & Family Services Department to hold a job fair on Wednesday.

The fair will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the John Bridges Community Center, located at 445 W. 13th St. in Apopka.

Various employers who will be on-site. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring printed copies of their resumes.

Goodwill team members will be available connect attendees with free services, including resume assistance and mock interviews.

