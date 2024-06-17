Goodwill plans new west Orange County store

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has proposed a store in Ocoee.

The Orlando-based nonprofit filed for a Small-Scale Site Plan for a retail store along Fountains West Boulevard with the city of Ocoee. An entity connected to Goodwill bought the 3.09-acre property without an address for $1.35 million from Timmus Storage 1 LLC on Feb. 9.

Goodwill would develop the store from scratch on the vacant pad on the property. It had requested an adjustment to the Planned Unit Development to allow for a 6,000-square-foot expansion of the proposed store to 24,932 square feet, but the Ocoee Planning and Zoning Commission rejected the proposal by a 3-2 vote on June 11 due to nearby resident concerns over traffic levels the project would add to on Clarcona-Ocoee Road and Ocoee Apopka Road.

