Goodwill set to hold hiring event for jobs at Central Florida locations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is holding a hiring event to fill a variety of positions at three of its locations.

According to a news release, positions are open at its Clermont and Winter Garden retail stores as well as its outlet store in Pine Hills.

Available jobs include keyholders, sorters, cashiers, clerks and donation attendants.

Goodwill offers front-line employee wages starting at $14.50/hour while keyholder positions start at $17.50/hour. The organization also offers generous benefits including one-on-one Prosperity Planning for personal and professional goals, retirement matching and a 100% pre-paid tuition scholarship program.

The hiring event is being held at its Clermont store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

Recruiters from the Goodwill Industries will be during the hiring event and interviews will take place on-site.

Walk-ins are welcome, and applicants should dress in business casual attire and wear closed-toe and closed-heel shoes, the news release added.

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, or to fill out an online application

