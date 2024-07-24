Got a high school athlete? Here’s how Florida’s ‘NIL’ deals will work

, Fla. — Beginning with the upcoming school year, high school student-athletes will be allowed to make agreements with local businesses to promote or endorse them in exchange for payment.

The “Name, Image and Likeness” (NIL) rules were first adopted by the college system in 2021 in a movement to allow athletes to be compensated for their abilities below the professional level.

Florida, along with other states, believe the rights to profit should extend to minors. However, with the college system increasingly under fire and the vast differences in legal mental maturity between the two ages at play, the state’s system will come with many guard rails to protect students from abusive situations.

Here are some of the basics parents and students should know before they speak to businesses in their area:

What is NIL supposed to be?

NIL deals are intended to be agreements between a student-athlete and a local business. Much like a part time job, the student does a service for the business in exchange for payment. It’s most similar to the part-time position commonly known as a “brand ambassador.”

During the Board of Education meeting, leaders used an example of a student-athlete getting a free smoothie from their favorite store in exchange for a weekly social media post.

“We don’t foresee kids making hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars off this,” Florida High School Athletic Association Executive Director Craig Damon said. “However, there will be that one percent of elite athletes that possibly may have that opportunity. But, for the majority of our student athletes, it will be something local with a local business.”

What are students not allowed to do?

Students cannot strike deals with businesses in the following areas (note: this list may not cover every category):

Tobacco

Alcohol

Illicit drugs

Prescription drugs

Gambling

Politics

Video games

Weapons

Students cannot use their uniform or school’s logo without permission.

NIL deals cannot involve the actual sports. For example, athletes cannot be paid to wear the logo of the sponsoring business on the court or field.

Students cannot accept any unofficial awards or trophies, which closes a potential loophole of an illegal payment being disguised as a reward.

How long can the deals last?

Any deal a business strikes must sunset upon a student’s graduation.

How is this more restrictive than the college system?

The college system mostly centers around agents, boosters and so called “middle men” that connect athletes to sponsors and – ultimately – money.

High school athletes and their families will be required to make deals directly with local businesses. That means no agents until after graduation. Schools and clubs also can’t recruit students with promises of payment or cash-splitting known as collectives.

The athletic association is working on educational tools that can assist parents as they navigate NIL deals to ensure their minor children aren’t being taken advantage of.

How will this be regulated?

Board of Education leaders said they’ve already gotten reports about illegal NIL activity – even before the rules were approved – and sent athletics leaders back to the drawing board to create a more secure system.

Officials agreed to work on a reporting system that will require students to register all agreements they enter into. They believe that will help schools and parents track who is participating in NIL and monitor agreements for abuse. It will also let schools target educational information to the families it applies to.

What happens if a student breaks the rules?

The first violation will carry a warning. Subsequent violations can result in a student being banned from competing for a year or through the remainder of their high school career.

“At the end of the day, the number one priority is protecting the student athletes,” Board of Education Chair Ben Gibson said. “This could be a great opportunity for some student athletes, but we want to make sure they do it in a manner that they are protected and not exploited.”

