Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency in 35 Florida counties for Tropical Storm Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 24-214, declaring a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm MIlton’s landfall.

DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties ahead of the storm, including Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

Tropical Storm Milton is expected to develop into a hurricane by Sunday.

