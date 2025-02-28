WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis, first lady holding news conference in Miami

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference Friday morning in south Florida.

The governor is planning to speak at Florida International University at 10 a.m.

DeSantis will be joined by his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and FIU Interim President Jeanette Nuñez.

Nuñez resigned as Florida’s lieutenant governor earlier this month.

DeSantis’ press office did not release details on the topic of this morning’s news conference.

WFTV.com will monitor the governor’s speech. Look for updates here and on Eyewitness News.

