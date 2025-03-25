Gov. DeSantis set to speak Tuesday in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a stop in Central Florida on Tuesday morning.

The governor plans to hold a news conference in Palm Bay.

Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert will join DeSantis for the event.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Ted Moorhead Lagoon House on Dixie Highway.

