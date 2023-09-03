Gov. DeSantis speaks about Florida’s efforts in Hurricane Idalia’s recovery

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Levy County on Sunday afternoon about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Idalia.

DeSantis held a press conference in Yankeetown, a small town in the Big Bend heavily impacted by the hurricane.

DeSantis said the state was prepared and responded.

“We are not relying on the federal government to do the day-to-day; we are going to do that as Floridians, as people in the counties, municipalities, and, of course, at the state level.”

In addition to the state efforts, Publix donated food and water to Yankeetown residents to help them recover, while utility linemen are working to restore the power in some areas.

Walmart also donated food and cleaning supplies.

“Recovering from hurricanes is a full community effort, and that includes businesses like Publix, Walmart, and Chick-fil-A,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are grateful for their support as they send in truckloads of supplies, including Publix subs, into impacted areas like Yankeetown and Horseshoe Beach.”

