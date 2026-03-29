Gov. DeSantis suggests eliminating TSA as solution to airport security delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major airports across the United States are experiencing unusually long security lines due to a partial government shutdown ongoing.

Gov. DeSantis suggested on social media that the Transportation Security Administration should be eliminated as a potential solution to the delays.

The Transportation Security Administration was created after September 11 to safeguard transportation methods and improve security for travelers. However, it is now facing unprecedented wait times and a rise in employee resignations amid the current shutdown.

Gov. DeSantis questioned the agency’s necessity in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

DeSantis asked if the organization has successfully improved safety for travelers over its existence.“Is there evidence that creating TSA has made air travel safer over the past 25 years?” DeSantis wrote. “If not, then why not let the airlines and airports handle it?”

Is there evidence that creating TSA has made air travel safer over the past 25 years?



If not, then why not let the airlines and airports handle it?



Why give politicians the power to play games with the travel of our people? https://t.co/mKvzqjKBof — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) March 21, 2026

Staffing shortages have led to unprecedented delays at security checkpoints, with over 400 TSA agents resigning since the start of the partial government shutdown in February.

Although many large airports are experiencing record-high wait times, the issue has not seemed to arise at Orlando International Airport.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group