Governor DeSantis appoints John Webb to Polk State College Board

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed John Webb to the Polk State College District Board of Trustees.

Webb is the owner and broker of Webb’s Realty and has lived in Polk County for more than 55 years, according to the college.

He moved to Florida in 1971 and graduated from Winter Haven High School. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida.

Webb has also been involved in several local businesses, including Webb’s Candy, Webb’s Car Wash, Webb’s Realty and Webb Square.

“We welcome Trustee Webb and look forward to his expertise and support, especially as we expand to Haines City-Davenport and enhance opportunities and services for all students across Polk County,” Polk State President Anastasios Kamoutsas said.

The Polk State College District Board of Trustees oversees college policies related to programs, buildings, finances and personnel.

Board members are appointed by the governor, serve without compensation and are subject to Florida Senate confirmation.

Polk State College serves more than 14,000 students across its degree programs and about 9,000 people in certificate and workforce training programs.

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