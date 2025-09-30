Governor DeSantis touts Florida’s 10-year lead in debt-free higher education

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the University of Florida, highlighting that Florida has held its leading position in public higher education for ten consecutive years.

During his speech, DeSantis emphasized that over 70 percent of Florida university graduates are debt-free, showcasing the state’s dedication to affordable education.

Governor DeSantis stated, “Florida will continue to lay a strong foundation for higher education.”

The governor’s remarks were made in front of several top college and university presidents in Florida, emphasizing the collaborative effort to maintain and enhance the state’s educational standards.

