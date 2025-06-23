Governor signs law to help condo owners financially

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Gov, Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to provide financial relief to condo owners in Florida.

DeSantis said condo owners are facing rising fees and assessments due to requirements approved after the deadly 2021 surfside collapse.

The legislation will help associations explore financial options other than passing all costs on to owners.

“People need to be able to afford to live in these units and especially if they’re getting assessments on things that maybe they do need to be done, but it isn’t like the integrity of the structure is at risk here. They need to be able to work those out,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the new law also makes condo homeowner associations more transparent and accountable.

He also signed the My Safe Florida Condo Pilot Program, which offers financial assistance for mitigation projects.

