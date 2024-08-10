Graffiti Junktion founder Greg Peters finds his next act, with a view

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Having a baby changes everything.

“I’m in a different stage of life now,” said Greg Peters, who is best known locally as the founder of bar and burger joint Graffiti Junktion. “I have a 2-year-old and the late nights hit different.”

Peters closed the last Graffiti Junktion he owned on July 28 — the one in Thornton Park — and some wondered what he would do next. It turns out, Lake County residents already know: He and business partners Eric Koeser and John Elder own The View at Clermont National in Clermont, a family-friendly complex with a golf driving range, dining hall, indoor and outdoor bars and yard games. There’s an 18-hole golf course, too.

