0 Granddaughter of B-CU founder pleads no contest to taking money from scholarship program

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The granddaughter of Bethune-Cookman University's founder pleaded no contest Wednesday to taking money from a nonprofit that gives Bethune-Cookman students scholarships.

The nonprofit group said the theft crippled them, and that they do not have the funds to give out any more scholarships and that they may have to dissolve.

Read: 2,600 prisoners vaccinated after cases of Hepatitis A reported in Orange County Jail

Flanked by her attorney while wearing a red and blue turtleneck sweater, Evelyn Bethune gave short and concise answers and showed no emotion as she pleaded no contest to charges of grand theft and a scheme to defraud.

Bethune, the granddaughter of Mary McLoud Bethune, the founder of Bethune-Cookman University, is accused of taking $23,000 from the Daytona Beach chapter of the National League of American Pen Women while she worked as its treasurer.

The theft has left the group without the funds to offer any more scholarships or even stay open.

“We will never see that money,” said Janie Owens, with the National League of American Pen Women. “The woman is 66 years old. She owns no house, no car. Where is she going to get that kind of money at that age?”

Watch: Orlando air traffic controllers cope with shutdown, collect food donations

Police said Bethune spent the money on herself to pay for doctors’ visits, eating out and getting her nails done.

Bethune declined to comment after, but her attorney said she is willing to accept jail time if a judge orders it.

Her attorney said Bethune is collecting money from family and friends to pay back the group.

She could get up to 25 years in prison, but her attorney says because of the charges and her record, it's unlikely she will get any prison time.

She will be sentenced March 26.

Evelyn Bethune pleads no contest to charges of grand theft and scheme to defraud. She faces a max of 25 years. She will be sentenced in March pic.twitter.com/9CL5A8DlgU — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) January 16, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.