Grandmother injured in Titusville drive-by shooting, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A grandmother was shot Tuesday night during a drive-by shooting in Brevard County, deputies said.

     

    Several shots were fired at a home on Beth Street in Titusville while Mary Brown, 63, sat on her couch, authorities said.

     

    Members of her family said they were asleep when the gunfire erupted as Brown watched TV.  

     

    Brown suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital, deputies said.

     

    The family members living in the home said they are staying with other family members.

     

    No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

     

