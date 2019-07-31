SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County man accused of killing his parents and brother over a dispute involving $200,000 he spent on a Bulgarian call girl said Wednesday morning that he will not testify in court.
Grant Amato is facing murder charges in the deaths of his parents, Margaret and Chad Amato, and his brother, Cody Amato. All three were found shot dead in their Chuluota home in January.
The prosecution wrapped up its case on Tuesday. The defense closed its case Wednesday morning, which means closing arguments are expected to begin later Wednesday.
In court Tuesday, Grant Amato's defense team argued investigators were always 100% focused on Grant, never considering any other possibilities or suspects.
Much of their case rests on what they say is a lack of physical evidence linking Amato to the killings.
