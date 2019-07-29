Testimony to wrap up this week in case against man accused of killing brother, parents

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County man accused of killing his parents and brother over a dispute involving a Bulgarian call girl could learn his fate by the end of the week.
Testimony in the case against Grant Amato is expected to wrap up as early as Tuesday.
Grant Amato is accused of killing his parents, Chad and Margaret Amato, and his brother, Cody Amato, in their Chuluota home in January.
Last week jurors heard testimony from Grant Amato’s only surviving brother, Jason Amato.
Jason Amato described the day he remembers being told his parents and his brother, Cody, were murdered into their home. He said he was questioned for hours about the crime scene found in his family’s home and what happened in the month leading up to the murders.
Jason Amato said the last time he saw Cody and Chad Amato was when they met up with Grant Amato to convince him to get help for his addiction to the Bulgarian call girl.
Authorities said Grant Amato had stolen upwards of $200,000 from his family to fuel his addiction.
Testimony in the case is scheduled to continue Monday morning. Watch it live on WFTV.com or the WFTV mobile app.
