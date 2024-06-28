Greek restaurant replaces DoveCote in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Acropolis Greek Taverna Owner Mike Mikula spent a year looking for the right Orlando spot for his restaurant, which has a loyal Central Florida customer base that regularly travels to Tampa for his food.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

With help from his real estate broker Rene Wagner of RE/MAX Town Centre, he found out about 390 N. Orange Ave., Suite 110 — the former home of DoveCote. Mikula said Wagner’s description of the North Orange location appealed to him immediately.

“We went and looked at it and liked the space. Obviously, there’s better traffic over there with the courthouse,” he said. Mikula’s corporate location is in Ybor City and he has three franchises in other parts of Tampa — where the Greek eatery was founded 23 years ago.

Read: Tropical Depression 2 forms; expected to become Tropical Storm Beryl soon

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group