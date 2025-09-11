UPDATE: Ground stop at Orlando International Airport has been lifted

UPDATE:

ORLANDO, Fla. — The ground stop at Orlando International Airport has been lifted, but departure delays are still expected.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Orlando International Airport has issued a ground stoppage for all flights due to an FAA equipment issue.

The equipment issue may affect airline operations, including flight schedules and baggage delivery.

For the latest updates, check directly with the airline.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group