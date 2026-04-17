Groundbreaking date set for Bowen Aquarium in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The East Coast Zoological Foundation has set December 2, 2026, as the groundbreaking date for the new Bowen Aquarium.

This project will broaden the organization’s efforts in conservation, education, and animal care, complementing its sister campus at Brevard Zoo.

“Being able to officially break ground on December 2 of this year continues the momentum on what will be a transformative project for our community and beyond,” said CEO Keith Winsten.

Officials report that progress is already underway, with the aquarium’s design finalized, permits secured for a specialized wastewater treatment system, and PCL named as the construction firm. Advisors and BofA Securities have also helped develop a comprehensive financial plan.

To date, $74 million, about 53% of the $140 million goal, has been raised. A new fundraising campaign dedicated to the aquarium will begin next month.

Bowen Aquarium will showcase Florida’s native wildlife and serve as a regional hub for conservation, especially efforts to restore the Indian River Lagoon.

The project is also anticipated to boost tourism and economic growth along Florida’s Space Coast.

“Bowen Aquarium has the potential to inspire a love for the Space Coast that goes beyond our local community,” said Peter Cranis, executive director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism.

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