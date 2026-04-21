Guang Ming Temple invites the community to celebrate Buddha’s Birthday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Guang Ming Temple invites the community to join its annual Buddha’s Birthday Celebration on May 3.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. in the temple’s Main Shrine with a Ceremony of Blessings, where attendees can join traditional rituals enhanced by music and cultural attire.

At 11:30 a.m., the celebration continues with an Arts, Culture, and Food Festival, giving guests opportunities to explore the temple, sample international cuisine, participate in mindful art activities, and enjoy cultural performances.

Organizers say the free public event will feature traditional music, vibrant pageantry, and prayers, with community leaders and public figures expected to attend.

For over 30 years, Guang Ming Temple has served a diverse community throughout Tampa, Orlando, and the Space Coast, offering classes and activities in Chinese, English, and Spanish centered on Humanistic Buddhism.

The event is hosted by Buddha’s Light International Association, an organization promoting Buddhism, cultural exchange, and community service, and recognized by the United Nations for fostering compassion and unity worldwide.

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