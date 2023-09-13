Gun discovered in student’s backpack at DeLand Middle School

DeLAND, Fla. — A gun was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the backpack of a student at DeLand Middle School, the DeLand Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly after 2 p.m. to the school after a report of a gun being discovered on campus.

The school was placed on a lockdown as police located the student who had a gun in his backpack.

Investigators said the student did not threatening anyone with the gun.

He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

DeLand Middle School (DeLand Middle School)

