Air soft gun on campus prompts code red at New Smyrna Beach High School

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A student who brought an air soft gun to New Smyrna Beach High School triggered a code red situation, according to Volusia County Public Schools.
District officials said another student noticed the gun and told a school resource officer.
We were just at New Smyrna Beach HS talking with them about school safety and right after we left the school had to be put on a “code red” lockdown. Volusia Co. Schools say a student had an air soft gun and was putting it in the trash can. No one hurt. Lockdown lifted. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/oHZVuRXZzT— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) January 10, 2019
The student who brought the gun attempted to throw it in the trash when he or she was stopped, officials said.
Officials said the school was placed on a code red as a precaution and is in the process of being lifted.
Law enforcement officials are checking to see if the gun was loaded and if any threats were made.
