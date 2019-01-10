  • Air soft gun on campus prompts code red at New Smyrna Beach High School

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A student who brought an air soft gun to New Smyrna Beach High School triggered a code red situation, according to Volusia County Public Schools.

    District officials said another student noticed the gun and told a school resource officer.

    Related Headlines

    The student who brought the gun attempted to throw it in the trash when he or she was stopped, officials said.

    Officials said the school was placed on a code red as a precaution and is in the process of being lifted.

    Watch: Casey Anthony's parents ask to postpone foreclosure trial after serious I-4 crash, court docs say

    Law enforcement officials are checking to see if the gun was loaded and if any threats were made.

    Stay with WFTV News at 4 p.m. for live updates on this breaking news.
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories